GREENVILLE, S.C — Furman tight end Ryan Miller and offensive tackle Anderson Tomlin have been named to the 2022 Associated Press FCS All-America team, it was announced today.

Miller, a 6-foot-2, 209-pound fifth-year performer who last week was named to the Hero Sports FCS All-America team, was a first team selection, while Tomlin, a 6-foot-5, 301-pound redshirt senior, landed third team honors.

Miller caught 72 passes for 762 yards and a school season record 12 touchdowns this season in helping Furman to a 10-3 record and second round appearance in the FCS Playoffs. The Paladins posted a 7-1 Southern Conference mark and finished the regular season ranked No. 11 in both AFCA and Stats Perform Top 25 Polls.

Tomlin earned starts in all 13 games this fall and was instrumental in delivering one of the most balanced attacks in the FCS that featured the work of Dominic Roberto, who ran for 1,120 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Paladins averaged 421.9 yards of offense per game.

Miller is the first three-time All-America football player in program history, which began in 1889 and spans 117 seasons of play.

The Jackson, Tenn., product who also earned his third All-SoCon selection this year, played in 54 games and made 43 starts during his Paladin tenure on the way to recording 151 receptions for 2,146 yards and a Furman career standard 28 touchdown catches.

Miller tied a 53-year-old Furman standard when he caught 13 passes, including a 25-yard touchdown grab, against then-FBS fifth-ranked Clemson on Sept. 10. He recorded 15 touchdown catches in his last 16 games.

A native of Birmingham, Ala., Tomlin saw action in 34 games and registered 29 starts during his Paladin tenure, totaling 2,007 play participations. He is also a three-time All-SoCon selection.