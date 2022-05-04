GREENVILLE, S.C. – Furman’s Anna Morgan (E) claimed one of three U.S. Women’s Open qualifier spots Wednesday at the par 72 Mid Pines Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., to earn a spot in the 77th U.S. Women’s Open, which will be held June 2-5 at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

A junior from Spartanburg, S.C., Morgan posted a 1-under 71 in the opening round then added a 72 on Wednesday to finish the tournament at even par. Bethany Wu (-4) won the qualifier, and four players were tied at even par to battle for the two remaining spots. Morgan birdied the first playoff hole to secure a spot in the U.S. Open field.

The 2022 Southern Conference Player of the Year, Morgan was named to the All-SoCon team for the second-consecutive season. She is the highest ranked player in the SoCon, coming in at 35th in the latest Golfstat rankings, and leads the league with a 72.21 stroke average over 29 rounds. Morgan, who tied for 21st at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, notched five top-five finishes in 10 events during the 2021-22 season. She captured individual medalist honors at the Lady Paladin Invitational, establishing a new tournament record at 13-under par, and won individual medalist honors at the UNF Collegiate.

An alternate for the U.S. Arnold Palmer Cup team, Morgan was named the SoCon Player of the Month in September, February, and March and earned SoCon Player of the Week honors five times this season. She was voted the 2021 SoCon Freshman of the Year. Morgan will compete with the Paladins at the NCAA Stillwater Regional next week after tallying a 16th-place finish at the NCAA Simpsonville Regional in 2021.

Morgan becomes the first active Paladin golfer to qualify for the U.S. Open since Natalie Srinivasan competed in the event in 2017.