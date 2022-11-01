GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman free safety Hugh Ryan has been named Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Paladins’ 24-20 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Ryan, a redshirt junior from Irmo, S.C., and Dutch Fork High School, was credited with seven tackles, an interception, and a pass breakup that keyed the Paladins’ strong defensive effort against the FCS sixth-ranked Mocs.

It was the second league player of the week scroll this season for Ryan, who collected his first following the Paladins’ 27-14 road victory over then 18th-ranked East Tennessee State.

With Furman trailing 10-7 early in the second quarter and following a Paladin fumble at its own 20, he intercepted a UTC pass at the Furman 6, which he returned 29 yards to end the scoring threat. His batted pass was one of eight recorded by the Paladins. Furman also limited Chattanooga to under 50 percent passing (17-of-35) and the Mocs to only 84 rushing yards on 32 attempts.

Ryan’s interception was his third in consecutive games and eighth of his career.

Winners of four straight and ranked 13th and 19th in a pair of FCS Top 25 polls announced today, the Paladins (7-2, 5-1 SoCon) are idle this Saturday. Furman returns to action on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Mercer.