SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Furman forward Jalen Slawson has been named the Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for all contests from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5 after averaging 15.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.5 blocked shots per game in a pair of conference wins on the week. The award is selected by the league office.

Slawson opened his week with his seventh double-double of the season in Wednesday’s 79-58 win over Chattanooga, as he scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. The Summerville, South Carolina, native added six assists, four steals and two blocked shots on the evening and hit all six of his free-throw attempts as the Paladins completed the regular-season sweep of the Mocs.

In Saturday’s 80-67 win over rival Wofford at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, Slawson scored a team-best 16 points and had nine rebounds and four steals, both game highs. The fifth-year senior was 7-for-10 from the floor on the afternoon and had one assist and one blocked shot as Furman also completed the regular-season sweep of the Terriers and remained tied atop the SoCon standings.

For the week, Slawson shot 57.9 percent from the floor (11-for-19) and was 3-for-6 from 3-point range.

Furman (19-6, 10-2 SoCon) visits VMI (6-19, 1-11) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. seeking its fifth 20-win season in six years under coach Bob Richey. The Paladins then return home to host Western Carolina at 2 p.m. Saturday for the Ingles SoCon Game of the Week on select Nexstar affiliates.

Other nominees: Jalen Haynes (ETSU), Jalyn McCreary (Mercer), Mohammed Abdulsalama (UNCG), A.J. Staton-McCray (Samford), Tony Felder Jr. (VMI), Tyzhaun Claude (Western Carolina) and B.J. Mack (Wofford).

2022-23 SoCon Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

Nov. 14 Jake Stephens, Gr., C, Chattanooga

Nov. 21 Mike Bothwell, 5th, G, Furman

Nov. 28 Jake Stephens, Gr., C, Chattanooga

Dec. 5 Jake Stephens, Gr., C, Chattanooga

Dec. 12 Jake Stephens, Gr., C, Chattanooga

Dec. 19 Jake Stephens, Gr., C, Chattanooga

Dec. 26 Jackson Paveletzke, Fr., G, Wofford

Jan. 2 Logan Dye, Sr., F, Samford

Jan. 9 Jake Stephens, Gr., C, Chattanooga

Jan. 16 Jordan King, Jr., G, ETSU

Jan. 23 Jermaine Marshall, Jr., F, Samford

Jan. 30 Jalyn McCreary, R-Jr., F, Mercer

Feb. 6 Jalen Slawson, 5th, F, Furman