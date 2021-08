Furman’s Wynn on prominent FCS watch list

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman tailback Devin Wynn has been named to the College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List, it was announced today.

Wynn was among 44 standouts named to the CFPA Watch List.

The winner will be announced on January 12, 2022.

A two-time All-Southern Conference selection at tailback, Wynn has registered playing time in 42 games and made 24 starts as a Paladin, rushing for 2,468 yards and 25 touchdowns. In 2019 he averaged a league leading 6.6 yards per carry among running backs while totaling 1,182 rushing yards and 14 scores, highlighted by a career best 217-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 58-14 road win over Samford.

The 6-foot, 211-pound, Greensboro, Ga., product heads into the 2021 season ranked ninth in Furman history in rushing and 10th in rushing touchdowns (25).

He was recently voted by his teammates to serve as a team co-captain this fall and has been named to Stats Perform Preseason FCS All-America team.

Furman kicks off its 2021 campaign on Sept. 4 when it plays host to North Carolina A&T in a 2:00 p.m. contest at Paladin Stadium.

2021 CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch List:

Aqeel Glass (QB), Alabama A&M

Karl Mofor (RB), Albany

Jeff Undercuffler (QB), Albany

Draylen Ellis (QB), Austin Peay

E.J. Perry (QB), Brown

Tyler Hudson (WR), Central Arkansas

Breylin Smith (QB), Central Arkansas

Jack Cook (QB), Dayton

Nolan Henderson (QB), Delaware

Dejoun Lee (RB), Delaware

Joe Mischler (QB), Duquesne

Eric Barriere (QB), Eastern Washington

Quay Holmes (RB), ETSU

Tim DeMorat (QB), Fordham

Devin Wynn (RB), Furman

Kevin Brown (RB), Incarnate Word

Cameron Ward (QB), Incarnate Word

Zerrick Cooper (QB), Jacksonville State

Percy Agyei-Obese (RB), JMU

Ethan Ratke (K), JMU

Joe Fagnano (QB), Maine

Juwon Farri (RB), Monmouth

Tony Muskett (QB), Monmouth

Dai’Jean Dixon (WR), Nicholls State

Juwan Carter (QB), Norfolk State

Jah-Maine Martin (RB), North Carolina A&T

Otis Weah (RB), North Dakota

Scooter Adams (RB), Northwestern State

Julius Chestnut (RB), Sacred Heart

Liam Welch (QB), Samford

Jequez Ezzard (WR), Sam Houston State

Eric Schmid (QB), Sam Houston State

Isaiah Davis (RB), South Dakota State

Pierre Strong, Jr. (RB), South Dakota State

Cole Kelley (QB), Southeastern Louisiana

Geno Hess (RB), Southeast Missouri

Stone Labanowitz (QB), Southern Illinois

Xavier Gipson (WR), Stephen F. Austin

Hunter Rodrigues (QB), UC Davis

Justin Covington (RB), Villanova

Daniel Smith (QB), Villanova

Jakob Herres (WR), VMI

Seth Morgan (QB), VMI

Josh Davis (RB), Weber State