Greenville, SC (WSPA) – A former Furman athlete has been named to the United States national soccer team’s roster for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Walker Zimmerman was named to the team on Wednesday evening, according to a press release from the university.

“We are so happy for Walker,” said Paladin head coach Doug Allison in the press release. “He has dreamed of this moment, and he told me when I recruited him as a 15-year-old that he was going to work to be in this position one day. He has certainly earned his spot, and to represent your country at the World Cup is the highest honor in football.”

A native of Lawrenceville, Ga., Zimmerman helped the United States qualify for the World Cup finals earlier this year and will become the third player in the school’s history to compete, joining Furman Athletics Hall of Famers Ricardo Clark (2010) and Clint Dempsey (2006, 2010, 2014), according to the press release.

The World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 17. The United States will play in Group B along with England, Iran, and Wales, according to the press release.

“The World Cup is the most watched event on the planet and to have a representative from the Furman University soccer program for the last four U.S. World Cup teams is something all our coaching staff, players and alumni are extremely proud of,” said Allison in the press release.