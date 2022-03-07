GAFFNEY, S.C. – Limestone University and the Athletics Department have announced that Mike Furrey has returned to guide the football program after a four-year stint coaching in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. Limestone announced Furrey’s return during a press conference at the Hines & Riggins Center.

Furrey, who served as head coach of the Saints in 2016 and 2017, spent the last four years as the wide receivers coach on Matt Nagy’s staff in Chicago. The eight-year NFL veteran remains the program leader in career wins at Limestone, compiling a 9-12 overall record during his first stint with the Blue and Gold.

“We are extremely happy to welcome Coach Furrey and his family back to Limestone,” said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Cerino. “Coach Furrey was a true leader during his previous tenure and has only grown as both a coach and a mentor during his time in the NFL the last four years.”

After two seasons on the sidelines with the Saints, including guiding the Blue and Gold to a fourth-place finish during the program’s inaugural campaign in the South Atlantic Conference, Furrey quickly helped lead the Bears to an NFC North title in 2018 and two postseason appearances in both 2018 and 2020. With Furrey on the staff, the Chicago Bears amassed a combined record of 34-31 over a four-year span.

Furrey served as the head coach at Kentucky Christian University for two seasons, and then as the wide receivers coach at Marshall University for three, before he took over a young Limestone program in 2016. He promptly guided the Saints to their best season in the team’s short history with a 5-6 overall mark, and then led the program as it transitioned to membership in the South Atlantic Conference the following year.

In its first season in the SAC, Limestone compiled a 4-6 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the league standings. The 2017 Saints emulated the never-quit attitude of their head coach, winning three of its games in overtime before rallying from a large deficit to upset Newberry, 27-24, in the closing seconds.

Under his leadership, Furrey mentored seven players named to the All-South Atlantic Conference Team in 2017 while then rookie running back Jerko’ya Patton was the SAC Offensive Freshman of the Year.

“I am proud to represent Limestone University and honored to lead the football program,” said Furrey. “Our mission to build better sons, husbands, and fathers will contribute to our success on and off the field. This program will be built by its culture, and the culture will be built by the young men who are on this team. High character, competitive, and unselfish men who strive daily to conquer the purpose … to win.”

During his tenure with the Marshall Thundering Herd, Furrey helped guide the program to three straight bowl wins and the 2014 Conference USA Championship. Marshall led Conference USA in scoring offense while ranking in the Top-5 nationally in total offense during the 2013 and 2014 campaigns.

Furrey was named the head coach of a struggling Kentucky Christian program in January 2011. He turned the program around as the team went from 0-11 in 2010 to 7-4 and a Top-25 ranking in 2012.

While at the helm of the Knights, he coached the Mid-South Conference Defensive Freshman of the Year, and a school-record 18 student-athletes were named to the Mid-South All-Conference Team. Furrey was also instrumental in raising funds to build a new stadium with a turf field at Kentucky Christian.

He played a combined eight years in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, the Detroit Lions, the Cleveland Browns, and the team now known as the Washington Commanders. His best season as a professional came during the 2006 season with the Lions when he led the NFC with 98 receptions to go with 1,086 yards and seven touchdowns – his 98 catches that season set an NFL record for most receptions in a season after having none the previous year. He played on defense with the Rams the season before.

Twice nominated for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award while with the Detroit Lions, Furrey was a finalist for the prestigious award during the 2009 season as a member of the Cleveland Browns. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award honors a player’s volunteer and charitable work as well as his excellence on the field.

Furrey won the 2009 JB Award, an accolade given to those who specialize in community service by then CBS studio host James Brown, and then was selected as the 2009 NFL Ed Block Courage Award recipient, an honor that highlights courage, compassion, commitment, and community service.

After signing with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2000, Furrey spent one season with the Las Vegas Outlaws in the XFL before playing two years with the New York Dragons of the Arena Football League. He would then sign with the St. Louis Rams in 2003, playing in 13 games during his rookie year. He helped guide the Rams to the NFC Divisional Round as a safety a year later.

Furrey was a three-time All-American while at the University of Northern Iowa after spending his freshman season as a walk-on at The Ohio State University. While with the Buckeyes, the team won the 1997 Rose Bowl with a 20-17 win over Arizona State. He was inducted into the UNI Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

In 2007, he founded the Mike Furrey Foundation and has since raised more than $500,000 to help improve the lives of those who are hurting, hungry, hopeful and/or homeless. He also served as the board president for Basket of Hope with former NFL coach Tony Dungy as the organization’s spokesperson.

Furrey graduated from UNI in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies. He and his wife Koren are the proud parents of Makayla, Stone and Kanon.