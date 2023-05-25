HOOVER – The University of South Carolina baseball team was eliminated from the SEC Tournament after a 5-0 loss to Texas A&M Thursday morning (May 25) at the Hoover Met.

The Gamecocks had one hit on the day, an infield single from Will Tippett in the fifth. Texas A&M scored a run in the second and then had a Trevor Werner RBI triple in a three-run third inning.

Jack Mahoney took the loss, allowing four runs and five hits with two strikeouts and two walks in four innings of work. Matthew Becker allowed an unearned run on two hits with three strikeouts in three innings and Chris Veach pitched a scoreless eighth.

Carolina had the bases loaded in the eighth but a strikeout ended the threat.

POSTGAME NOTES

This was Carolina’s second matchup against Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. The Aggies have won both meetings.

Tippett ended the SEC Tournament with four hits and three RBI.

Carolina left nine men on base.

UP NEXT

Carolina will now await the announcement of the host sites for the NCAA Regionals and the full 64-team field. The host sites will be announced on NCAA.com and NCAA Baseball social Sunday night (May 28) at 8:30 p.m. The 64-team field will be announced on Monday, May 29 at 12 p.m.