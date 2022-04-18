Greenville native Rayshon Harrison is moving on from Presbyterian College after two seasons as he lands at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix where he’ll play for former Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew.

Harrison was a second team all-Big South performer this past season when he averaged 17.1 points per game as a sophomore.

In 2020-2021, he was the Big South Freshman Of The Year, averaging 17.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, Furman has landed Wake Forest guard Carter Whitt, who spent two season with the Demon Deacons.

Although he had a limited role at Wake Forest, Whitt was rated as the top point guard in North Carolina as a high school senior in the class of 2020.