Harrison’s late shot gives PC win

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Eight Presbyterian players scored at least six points led by Trevon Reddish-Rhone’s 11 points as the Blue Hose (9-12, BSC: 1-5) topped the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-15, BSC: 1-6), 62-61, on the road.



Rayshon Harrison , who scored the game-winning basket with eight seconds on the clock, scored eight points. Marquis Barnett , Winston Hill , and Terrell Ard, Jr. scored seven points apiece. Owen McCormack , Brandon Younger , and Zeb Graham scored six points apiece. Eight Presbyterian players grabbed at least two rebounds led by Kobe Stewart’s seven rebounds.

.



HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST HALF – The Buccaneers scored the game’s first six points. With Charleston Southern leading 9-2 with 15 minutes on the clock, the Blue Hose scored eight of the next 13 points cutting CSU’s lead to 14-10 after McCormack connected on his second straight three with 12:58 on the clock. Charleston Southern outscored the Blue Hose 10-4 over the next seven minutes taking a 24-14 lead with eight minutes on the clock. A dunk by Hill capped off a 7-2 scoring run by the Blue Hose cutting the Buccaneers lead to 26-21 with six minutes on the clock. With Charleston Southern leading 31-21 with four and a half minutes on the clock, Presbyterian closed the half on a 13-4 run capped off by Graham’s three from the corner which cut Charleston Southern’s halftime lead to 35-34. Harrison and Ard also scored during the run.



SECOND HALF – Charleston Southern scored the first five points of the second half taking a 40-34 lead with 15:44 on the clock. Presbyterian went on a 12-3 run taking a 46-43 lead after Reddish-Rhone scored on a fast-break layup with 11:40 on the clock. Barnett, Harrison, Younger, and Graham also scored during the run. When Younger connected on a three from the wing, the Blue Hose enjoyed a 51-45 lead with 9:36 on the clock. Charleston Southern scored five straight points cutting PC’s lead to one point. A basket inside by Barnett stopped the Bucs scoring run. With 3:42 on the clock, Charleston Southern regained the lead 54-53. The lead exchanged hands a couple of times and then with the game tied at 56, Ard scored inside with 1:52 on the clock giving the Blue Hose a 58-56 lead. Charleston Southern tied the score at 58. Reddish-Rhone scored on a fast-break layup pushing the Blue Hose back in front by two with 1:17 on the clock. Charleston Southern’s Tahlik Chavez, who scored 22 points in the game, connected on a three with 19 seconds on the clock giving the Bucs a 61-60 lead. Then, Harrison connected on the game-winning shot with a turnaround jumper in the lane with eight seconds left in the game.