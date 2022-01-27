Harrison’s late shot gives PC win

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Eight Presbyterian players scored at least six points led by Trevon Reddish-Rhone’s 11 points as the Blue Hose (9-12, BSC: 1-5) topped the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-15, BSC: 1-6), 62-61, on the road.
Rayshon Harrison, who scored the game-winning basket with eight seconds on the clock, scored eight points. Marquis Barnett, Winston Hill, and Terrell Ard, Jr. scored seven points apiece. Owen McCormack, Brandon Younger, and Zeb Graham scored six points apiece. Eight Presbyterian players grabbed at least two rebounds led by Kobe Stewart’s seven rebounds.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST HALF – The Buccaneers scored the game’s first six points. With Charleston Southern leading 9-2 with 15 minutes on the clock, the Blue Hose scored eight of the next 13 points cutting CSU’s lead to 14-10 after McCormack connected on his second straight three with 12:58 on the clock. Charleston Southern outscored the Blue Hose 10-4 over the next seven minutes taking a 24-14 lead with eight minutes on the clock. A dunk by Hill capped off a 7-2 scoring run by the Blue Hose cutting the Buccaneers lead to 26-21 with six minutes on the clock. With Charleston Southern leading 31-21 with four and a half minutes on the clock, Presbyterian closed the half on a 13-4 run capped off by Graham’s three from the corner which cut Charleston Southern’s halftime lead to 35-34. Harrison and Ard also scored during the run.
SECOND HALF – Charleston Southern scored the first five points of the second half taking a 40-34 lead with 15:44 on the clock. Presbyterian went on a 12-3 run taking a 46-43 lead after Reddish-Rhone scored on a fast-break layup with 11:40 on the clock. Barnett, Harrison, Younger, and Graham also scored during the run. When Younger connected on a three from the wing, the Blue Hose enjoyed a 51-45 lead with 9:36 on the clock. Charleston Southern scored five straight points cutting PC’s lead to one point. A basket inside by Barnett stopped the Bucs scoring run. With 3:42 on the clock, Charleston Southern regained the lead 54-53. The lead exchanged hands a couple of times and then with the game tied at 56, Ard scored inside with 1:52 on the clock giving the Blue Hose a 58-56 lead. Charleston Southern tied the score at 58. Reddish-Rhone scored on a fast-break layup pushing the Blue Hose back in front by two with 1:17 on the clock. Charleston Southern’s Tahlik Chavez, who scored 22 points in the game, connected on a three with 19 seconds on the clock giving the Bucs a 61-60 lead. Then, Harrison connected on the game-winning shot with a turnaround jumper in the lane with eight seconds left in the game.
Harrison's late shot gives PC win
