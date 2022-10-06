(WSPA) – Wofford College announced Thursday that head football coach Josh Conklin has resigned.

Josh Conklin was in his fifth season guiding the Terriers (0-5, 0-2) and after taking the team to SoCon titles in his first two seasons (’18, ’19) the Terriers have won just one game since and are currently riding a 15-game losing streak.

Conklin, a one-time Wofford assistant under Mike Ayers in the late 2000s, was previously defensive coordinator at Pitt before taking the Wofford head coaching job after Ayers retired following a 30-year run.

“We appreciate the time and work that Josh has put into this program over the past five years, which included a pair of Southern Conference Championships,” said Wofford director of athletics Richard Johnson. “We wish nothing but the best for Josh and his family in the future.”

The Terriers began a transition to a pro-spread offense over the past two seasons after running an option attack for three decades.

Shawn Watson, a former Conklin colleague at Pitt, was hired as offensive coordinator during the past offseason to fully implement the new system.

Watson will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, Wofford announced.

The Terriers currently rank last or near the bottom in most Southern Conference offensive statistics.

Wofford College said they will contract with a search firm to begin the process of hiring a new head coach.