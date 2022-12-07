GREENVILLE, S.C. – Led by Jaden House’s 29 points, the High Point Panthers defeated the Furman Paladins 85-82.

Zach Austin’s break-away lay-up with about a minute to play gave the Panthers a three point lead and late free throws sealed the win, which avenges a double overtime home loss to the Paladins last season.

Mike Bothwell had 29 points in the loss. Bothwell began the night tied for 31st in NCAA Division One scoring at 19.8 points per game. House was tied for 12th at 21.2.

The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Paladins.

The Panthers moved to 8-1 with the victory and the Paladins dropped to 6-3.