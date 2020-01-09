Hoover, Goodwin help spark Wofford to 67-62 win at Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Nathan Hoover scored 22 points with four 3-pointers and Chevez Goodwin’s dunk with two minutes left gave Wofford the lead for good, beating Samford 67-62.

Goodwin finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for Wofford (10-6, 2-1 Southern Conference) in a game that was tied 10 times in the second half and the final period was a one-possession game until the very end.

Trailing 35-32 at the half, Wofford outscored Samford 35-27 in the second half and scored the game’s last six in the come-from-behind win.

Brandon Austin had 16 points for the Bulldogs (8-9, 2-1). Josh Sharkey added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.