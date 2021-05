Tigerville – North Greenville catcher John Michael Faile is finding tremendous success with the Crusaders baseball program.

For the season, the Boiling Spring High alum is hitting .438 with 21 HR’s, 73 RBI, & 54 runs scored in just 42 games played.

Last weekend, Faile earned Conference Carolinas tournament MVP honors after hitting .636 with 5 HR’s, 11 RBI, & 11 runs scored in helping North Greenville secure a 3rd straight league tournament title.