Lamb to become head coach as Anderson University begins football

A source familiar with the process confirms former Furman and Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb will guide Anderson University’s new football program.

The school has announced a Tuesday news conference for his introduction.

The Football Scoop website first connected Lamb to AU last week.

Lamb has a 108-79 record as a head coach in two prior stops.

It’s his second job in which he’ll start a program from the ground up.

He restarted a Mercer program that had been dormant since World War II and beginning in the 2013 season led the Bears to a 41-39 record, which included a move to the FCS level and the Southern Conference.

Prior to his work at the Macon, Georgia school he led his alma mater Furman from 2002-2010 to a 67-40 record, which included a SoCon title and four trips to the FCS playoffs.

