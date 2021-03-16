Lander the number two seed in women’s D2 Elite Eight

Lander’s women learned Tuesday they’re the number two seed in the NCAA Division II Tourney Elite Eight, which will be played next week in Columbus, OH.

The Bearcats, 19-1, face Azusa Pacific of California Tuesday afternoon. The winner faces the winner of the Drury(MO)/Charleston(WV) contest.

Lander earned its second-ever trip to the Elite Eight, and first since 2012, with Monday night’s 67-48 victory at North Georgia, avenging a loss to the same team in the Peach Belt Conference championship game.