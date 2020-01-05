Late run lifts Presbyterian over Gardner-Webb 68-62

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) – Ben Drake scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and Presbyterian used a late run to beat Gardner-Webb 68-62 to start Big South Conference play 2-0 for the first time in its Division I history.

Gardner-Webb’s Jaheam Cornwall tied it at 55 with three free throws with 4:25 to play, but Michael Isler’s two foul shots sparked a 13-7 run for the win.

Cory Hightower scored 12 points with 10 rebounds for his fifth career double-double for the Blue Hose (5-10, 2-0), who outrebounded the Runnin’ Bulldogs 52-36 in winning their third straight game.