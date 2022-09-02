BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) – Narii Gaither had 137 of Gardner-Webb’s 412 rushing yards, Janiero Crankfield rushed for three scores, and the Runnin’ Bulldogs routed Division II Limestone 56-21 in a season opener for both teams.

Gaither had 120 yards in the first half as the Runnin’ Bulldogs piled up 309 rushing yards.

Gardner-Webb had 394 yards of total offense and 22 first downs in the half while holding the Saints to 131 yards and five first downs. Gardner-Webb scored 42 points in the first half and finished the game with 642 total yards. Limestone, with a spark from quarterback John Seter in the second half, finished with 347 total yards.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)