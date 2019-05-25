Limestone Plays For Another Division II Lacrosse Title Sunday

Limestone faces Merrimack, from the Boston area, Sunday at 1pm at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field in the NCAA Division II Lacrosse Championship.

The Saints (20-0), who missed the NCAA Tourney for the first time in 18 seasons last year, defeated Merrimack (16-3) two years ago to take the crown. Merrimack won the trophy last year.

Below are key notes ahead of the game courtesy of Limestone Athletics’ Ernest Meyers.

After missing the playoffs for the first time in 18 years a season ago, the Saints return to the NCAA Division II National Championship Game for a division-record 12th time

– Limestone is making its fifth national title game appearance over the last six years

– The Blue and Gold is looking for its fourth championship during that same stretch

– After surviving a dramatic double overtime win over Tampa in the quarterfinals, the Saints did not leave anything to chance in a 16-7 win over Indianapolis in the semifinal round

– The Saints have scored 10 or more goals in all 20 games this season

– Limestone enters the title bout ranked first nationally in scoring offense with 17.55 goals per game while ranking fourth in the country with 8.2 goals allowed per contest

– The Blue and Gold ranks fourth in NCAA Division II in faceoff winning percentage while leading the nation in groundballs and groundballs per game

– With a win, the Saints will post its first undefeated season in program history while tying their own NCAA Division II record with 21 wins in a year

Limestone Players to Watch

– Junior Larson Sundown (Basom, N.Y.) has shattered the team’s single-season points record (107) and is closing in on the single-season goal record held by Roger Vyse (71)

– He needs three goals to become the second player in team history to score 70 in a season

– Sundown is one of four Saints named first team on the USILA-Warrior All-American Squad

– Juniors Clark Walter (Port Coquitlam, British Columbia) and Tyler Papa (Manlius, N.Y.) were also named All-American for a second straight year after combining for 105 goals and 32 assists

– Walter has posted two or more goals in 12 of the last 13 games for the Blue and Gold

– Papa enters Sunday’s championship game with three or more goals in six straight contests

– Senior Matt Bennett (Nedrow, N.Y.) has posted 55 points on 19 goals and 36 assists

– Junior faceoff specialists Dakota Kirsch-Downs (Odenton, Md.) and Christopher Parrott (Rising Sun, Md.) have combined for 355 faceoff wins and 220 groundballs on the season

– Junior Jordan Stouros (Ottawa, Ontario) was named USILA Long Stick Midfielder of the Year and picked up All-American honors after leading the team with 22 caused turnovers

– Senior defender Andrew Martin (Olney, Md.) has recorded 21 caused turnovers for the Saints

– Junior defender Kendall Collins (Hurley, N.Y.) was a second-team All-America selection after posting 14 caused turnovers

– With a 15-save performance against Indianapolis, senior Danny Forren (Trumbull, Conn.) became the second keeper in team history to post at least 200 saves in a season

Merrimack Game Notes

– The Warriors are playing in their third straight NCAA Division II National Championship Game

– Merrimack is looking to become the first team since Limestone to repeat as national champs

– The Warriors, seeded sixth in the North Region, won three straight road games in the playoffs

– Merrimack posted a dramatic win over Le Moyne last weekend, tying the game with three seconds left to force overtime before winning early in the bonus period

– The Warriors rank third in the nation in scoring offense with 15.95 goals per game

– Merrimack is one of three teams in the country with over 300 goals on the year – Limestone and Tampa are the other two programs north of 300

– The Warriors are 18th in the country in scoring defense, allowing 9.89 goals per game

Merrimack Players to Watch

– Junior Charlie Bertrand was named the USILA-Warrior Lt. Raymond J. Enners Player of the Year for the second straight season after leading the nation in goals per game (4.93)

– Sophomore Sean Black also earned All-American honors after leading the country with four assists per game – he has posted 72 assists on the season to go with 30 goals

– Senior Michael O’Connell is an All-America selection with 15 man-up goals on the season

– Sophomore Christian Thomas is an Honorable Mention All-American with 92 points (50g, 42a)

– Junior keeper Nick Ponte is 10th in the country with a 9.4 goals against average