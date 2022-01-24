Limestone’s Kargo scores program-record 45 in win

GAFFNEY, S.C. – With the Saints clinging to a 68-66 lead early in the fourth quarter, sophomore guard Reagan Kargo (Summerfield, N.C.) poured in 20 points over the final nine minutes of regulation to finish with a program-record 45 points for the game and to lead a late surge as the Limestone University women’s basketball team ran away with a 98-79 win over Queens University of Charlotte on Monday, January 24.

GAME INFORMATION

Score: Limestone 98, Queens (N.C.) 79

Records: Limestone (9-5, 6-5), Queens (N.C.) (6-10, 5-10)

Location: Timken Center

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE

Kargo was an efficient 13-of-17 from the field, 4-of-6 from deep, and 15-of-15 at the line

In addition to missing only four shots all night, Kargo also hauled in seven rebounds

Graduate Reagan McCray (Davie, Fla.) tallied a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists

Freshman Kalisha Hill (Saluda, S.C.) added 10 points and four rebounds in just 10 minutes

Sophomore forward Shariah Gaddy (Pineville, N.C.) chipped in eight points and five boards

Freshman Madison Clark (Kennesaw, Ga.) finished with six points, seven boards, and two blocks

Senior Josie Long (Madison, Fla.) tallied five points, three steals, three boards, and two dimes

Limestone was 30-of-54 (56%) from the field and 8-of-19 (42%) from three-point range

The Saints went 30-of-35 (86%) at the charity stripe and finished 43-22 margin on the glass

Kalaya Hill also had quite the game for Queens, pouring in 43 of the team’s 79 points

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Quarter

Kargo got her historic night started for Limestone, driving to the bucket on the home team’s first offensive possession, but Queens answered with a triple on the other end. Long would then score off a nice pass from McCray before Kargo knocked down a pair of free ones as the Saints held a 6-5 edge at the media.

With neither team shooting at a high clip, the Royals moved in front, 9-8, with 2:41 left before Limestone got hot and closed the period on an 11-3 run. McCray and Kargo combined to go 6-of-6 at the charity stripe during that stretch before Gaddy dialed long distance to make it a 19-12 contest at the end of one.

Second Quarter

The Blue and Gold doubled up the visitors, 24-12, over the first minute of the second as Kargo knocked down a jumper before Gaddy drilled another long-range bomb a few ticks later. The Saints continued to pull away as McCray and Kargo hit a pair of threes before Clark added an old-fashion three-point play.

It appeared Limestone would run away with the contest after a three by McCray staked the Saints to a 40-21 lead with 4:06 left. However, the Royals used a 13-3 run over the final 3:55 of the opening half to trim the margin to 43-34 at the break. Limestone’s only bucket during that stretch came on a layup by Gaddy.

Third Quarter

A pair of inside scores from Hill and a 1-of-2 showing at the line by Long gave the Saints a 48-36 advantage about two minutes into the period, but the Royals used full court pressure and an effective back-door cut to power a 10-2 counterattack to close the gap to 50-46 with 6:03 showing on the clock.

Junior Destiny Jackson (Severn, Md.) converted a conventional three-point play before Kargo scored seven straight points, but Queens continued to hang around, 60-56, with 3:18 remaining. Four points from Hill and a back-door basket by Clark put the Saints in front, 68-61, with 28 ticks left, but a foul on a three-point attempt by Kalaya Hill allowed the Royals to close the gap to within four, 68-64, at the end of three.

Fourth Quarter

The Royals, who made good use of the free throw line by going 5-of-6 in the early stages of the final period, cut the lead to 68-66 a few seconds into the fourth quarter. However, Kargo put the team on her back by scoring seven straight points, including an acrobatic bucket falling to the floor plus the harm, and nine of the next 10 points as the Blue and Gold would pull ahead, 79-71, with 6:17 showing on the clock.

After turning up the defense, Limestone pushed the margin back to double digits as an inside score by senior Vonshayla Webb (Travelers Rest, S.C.) and free ones by Long sparked a 17-4 run over a four- minute span. Kargo added 11 straight points during that stretch, including two free throws that tied then broke the program’s single-game scoring record with 1:25 remaining in the 98-79 decision for the Saints.

TURNING POINT

Limestone built up a 19-point second-quarter lead, but the Royals battled and clawed their way back into the game, pulling to within 68-66 a few seconds into the fourth period. Kargo then took over for the Saints, scoring 20 points in the final frame, while the defense limited Queens to 15 points to seal the win.

NOTABLES

Kargo joins Hall of Famer Pam Wade and Jasmine Kearse, the program’s all-time leading scorer, as the only players in program history to post a 40-point game

Kargo’s 45 points was the fifth 40-point game in team history

Wade had three 40-point games in the Blue and Gold while Kearse had one 40-point game

Pam Wade scored 44 points against Claflin on January 30, 1988, while Jasmine Kearse tied the then program record with 44 points against Lees-McRae on January 5, 2016

McCray dished out a career-high 11 assists – she also finished the night with 194 career triples

She needs six three-pointers to become the third player in team history to hit 200 career threes

The Saints were without their top scorer, senior Quin Byrd (Greenville, S.C.), due to illness

UP NEXT

Following a three-game homestand to get back into the swing of things following a 33-day layoff, Limestone will hit the road for three straight games starting with a trip to take on Catawba College on Wednesday, January 26, at 5:30 p.m. The Indians beat the Saints, 74-62, in Gaffney earlier this season.