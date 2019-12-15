Lyons Powers Furman Past Winthrop in Return to the Well, 80-73

Greenville, S.C. (Furman SID) – Senior Jordan Lyons delivered a game-high 26 points to power Furman to an 80-73 victory over Winthrop in the first of three Weekends at the Well presented by Ingles and Healthy Blue on Saturday evening at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville, S.C.

The Peachtree City, Ga., native scored nine points during an 18-5 run to end the first half as Furman carried a 46-33 lead into the break. He connected on 4-of-8 three-point attempts for the night and 10-of-13 trips the foul line, while junior Clay Mounce added 17 points, nine rebounds and a career-high seven assists. Sophomore Noah Gurley finished with 15 points and nine boards to give Furman three players in double figures.

The Paladins, who shot 43.3% from the field and connected on 20-of-28 free throw attempts, pushed their lead to 19 points at 72-53 with under eight minutes to play before a 9-0 run by Winthrop trimmed the margin to 72-62 with 5:09 to go. Alex Hunter’s triple started a 7-2 Furman run that increased the lead to 15 points at 79-54 with 3:10 to go and the Paladins held off the Eagles late to improve to 10-3 on the season.

Furman forced 17 turnovers, recorded 19 assists on 26 baskets and outscored Winthrop (4-7) by 11 points at the foul line to earn the victory. Hunter Hale scored 17 points to lead five Eagles in double figures, but Furman held the visitors to just 8-for-28 shooting from three-point range.

Furman opens Southern Conference play with a trip to Macon, Ga., to face Mercer on Friday, December 20.

Tickets for all of Furman’s nine remaining home games are on sale now at the Timmons Arena Box Office and online at FurmanPaladins.com. Tickets for Furman’s remaining Weekends at the Well are also on sale. Current Furman students will have access to free tickets on Furman basketball game days. Click here to learn about the student ticket policy for the 2019-20 season.