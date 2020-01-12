Miller leads balanced UNC Greensboro in win over Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Isaiah Miller had 18 points to lead five UNC Greensboro players in double figures as the Spartans topped Furman 86-73.

Kaleb Hunter added 15 points, Michael Hueitt Jr. 13, Angelo Allegri 11 and Mohammed Abdulsalam 10 for the Spartans.

Hunter also had six rebounds. James Dickey had eight points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Noah Gurley had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Paladins, whose seven-game win streak was broken.

Mike Bothwell and Clay Mounce added 13 points each.