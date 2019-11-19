Missouri defense clamps down on Wofford for 75-56 win

Missouri’s Xavier Pinson heads to the basket as Wofford ‘s Trevor Stumpe (15), Ryan Larson (11) and Chevez Goodwin, right, defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 75-56. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri held Wofford without a field goal for the final 14½ minutes, as the Tigers pulled away for a 75-56 victory on Monday.

Mark Smith led Missouri (3-1) with 19 points, Jeremiah Tilmon added 16 and Xavier Pinson finished with 10 points. Nathan Hoover led the Terriers (2-3) with 21 points.

Tilmon, a junior forward, asserted himself early — he made the first 3-pointer of his career — on his way to seven first-half points. The lead changed hands six times in a back-and-forth first half before Dru Smith dished a nice pass to Parker Braun for a layup and then muscled in for a leaning jumper to help the Tigers take a 36-31 halftime lead.

Pinson helped the Tigers break the game open midway through the second half. The game was tied at 45 when he created space with a crossover dribble and hit a jumper. He fed Mark Smith for a 3-pointer. Then Pinson made a steal and swooped in for a dunk. He added two free throws on the next possession to give the Tigers a 54-45 lead with 11:05 left.

After shooting 50% from the field in the first half, Wofford made only 19% after the break. The Terriers took a 45-43 lead on a Hoover basket with 14:35 left in the game but didn’t make another field goal. Storm Murphy finished with 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Wofford: Chevez Goodwin had only three fouls with 5 minutes left in the game. Four seconds later, he had fouled out. Goodwin was called for a foul on the defensive end then gave Missouri’s Mark Smith a shove to earn a technical. That ended what had been a solid night for the junior forward. He finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Missouri: By playing Wofford, the Tigers got an idea how they might stack up against Butler, a team they play next week in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. Butler beat Wofford 80-61 on Saturday, the same margin as Missouri’s victory over the Terriers.

UP NEXT

Wofford: The Terriers visit South Florida on Thursday.

Missouri: The Tigers play Morehead State on Wednesday at home.