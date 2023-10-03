Greenville, S.C. – October 3, 2023 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena is pleased to announce that it will host the inaugural HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational, a four-day celebration of unity, community and collegiate basketball. Set to take place January 12-15, 2024, the event will commemorate the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while showcasing 14 basketball teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Basketball will take place Saturday, January 13 and Monday, January 15 and include teams from Claflin University, Clinton College, Fayetteville State University and Johnson C. Smith University, among others. The weekend will kick off with The Legacy Breakfast at Unity Park on January 12 followed by a Career Expo at the arena to provide students the opportunity to connect with representatives from many of the region’s top businesses. On January 15, the community will be invited to partake in a special MLK Day March to The Well Parade, which will begin at City Hall in downtown Greenville.

“The HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational weekend will offer a diverse range of activities and events, all designed to inspire future generations and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Calvin Ivery, president of Dreamchasers Basketball Club, the non-profit organization producing the event. “We look forward to this special collaboration with Bon Secours Wellness Arena including the opportunity to highlight talent from leading HBCU basketball teams while bringing the larger community together.”

The invitational will serve as a significant milestone within Bon Secours Wellness Arena’s 25th anniversary celebration. According to General Manager Beth Paul, “We are very pleased to serve as the host site for the inaugural HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational. The invitational strongly aligns

with the arena’s mission as we seek to continue diversifying our programming while serving as a place for members of the community to enjoy live entertainment, sports and special events.”

For more information about the 2024 HBCU MLK Day Unity Invitational, visit www.mlkdayunityinvitational.com. Additional announcements will follow regarding sales for the invitational. To learn more about collegiate basketball events and additional 25th anniversary celebrations at The Well, please visit www.bonsecoursarena.com.

HBCU MLK DAY UNITY INVITATIONAL

CALENDAR:

January 12

The Legacy Breakfast at Unity Park

Unity Career Expo

“Be the Dream” Community Outreach Day

January 13

Four HBCU basketball games

January 14

MLK Day Worship at The Well celebrating a year of Unity

HBCU Celebrity Basketball Game

January 15

“March to The Well Parade” beginning at City Hall

Four HBCU basketball games

*All events listed to occur at Bon Secours Wellness Arena unless otherwise noted.