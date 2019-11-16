Morgan propels Wofford to 24-7 showdown win over Furman

College Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Blake Morgan ran for 147 yards and a touchdown and Wofford fell behind early before rallying for a 24-7 victory over Furman on Saturday in a Southern Conference showdown for first place.

Wayne Anderson had a 63-yard scoring run to put the Paladins up 7-0. Joe Newman scored on a 7-yard run to tie it and Wofford took the lead for good on Newman’s 2-yard TD run just 35 seconds into the second quarter.

Morgan’s 29-yard TD run in the third and Luke Carter’s 20-yard field capped the scoring.

Wofford (8-3, 6-1) moved a half-game ahead of Furman. The Terriers close out the regular season on the road at The Citadel. Furman (7-4, 6-2), which had a three-game win streak snapped, closes out against nonconference opponent High Point.

Both teams combined for only 146 passing yards, but Wofford outgained Furman on the ground 288-167.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store