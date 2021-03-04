Murphy, Brown make first team all-SoCon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller repeated as Southern Conference Player of the Year and earned his third straight SoCon Defensive Player of the Year award as the league announced its 2020-21 men’s basketball postseason awards Wednesday. Selections include the coaches’ all-conference teams and specialty awards in addition to the Southern Conference Sports Media Association all-conference teams and awards.

ETSU’s Damari Monsanto was named the SoCon Freshman of the Year and VMI’s Dan Earl was tabbed the SoCon Coach of the Year. The league’s coaches selected the defensive player of the year award, while the coaches and media agreed on the other three awards.

The 2021 Ingles Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Championship presented by General Shale Brick begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina, and will be broadcast on ESPN+. Saturday’s quarterfinals will appear on ESPN+ as well as select Nexstar affiliates, while Sunday’s semifinals will air live on ESPNU. The championship game is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Coaches All-Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Teams

Player of the Year

Isaiah Miller, Sr., G, UNCG

Freshman of the Year

Damari Monsanto, G, ETSU

Defensive Player of the Year

Isaiah Miller, Sr., G, UNCG

Coach of the Year

Dan Earl, VMI

First team

Hayden Brown, R-Jr., The Citadel

Ledarrius Brewer, R-Jr., ETSU

Isaiah Miller, Sr., UNCG

Malachi Smith, R-So., Chattanooga

Storm Murphy, Sr., Wofford

Second team

Mike Bothwell, Jr., Furman

Noah Gurley, Jr., Furman

Ross Cummings, R-Sr., Mercer

David Jean-Baptiste, R-Sr., Chattanooga

Greg Parham, Sr., VMI

Third team

Kaiden Rice, Sr., The Citadel

Clay Mounce, Sr., Furman

Neftali Alvarez, R-So., Mercer

Jake Stephens, Jr., VMI

Mason Faulkner, R-Sr., Western Carolina

All-freshman team

Damari Monsanto, ETSU

A.J. Staton-McCray, Samford

Trey Bonham, VMI

Sam Godwin, Wofford

Morgan Safford, Wofford

SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA)

Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year

Isaiah Miller, Sr., G, UNCG

Freshman of the Year

Damari Monsanto, G, ETSU

Anton Foy Coach of the Year

Dan Earl, VMI

First team

Hayden Brown, R-Jr., The Citadel

Ledarrius Brewer, R-Jr., ETSU

Isaiah Miller, Sr., UNCG

Greg Parham, Sr., VMI

Storm Murphy, Sr., Wofford

Second team

Kaiden Rice, Sr., The Citadel

Mike Bothwell, Jr., Furman

Noah Gurley, Jr., Furman

David Jean-Baptiste, R-Sr., Chattanooga

Malachi Smith, So., Chattanooga

Jake Stephens, Jr., VMI

Third team

Ross Cummings, R-Sr., Mercer

Clay Mounce, Sr., Furman

Mason Faulkner, R-Sr., Western Carolina

Damari Monsanto, Fr., ETSU

Neftali Alvarez, R-So., Mercer

All-freshman team

Damari Monsanto, ETSU

A.J. Staton-McCray, SAM

Trey Bonham, VMI

Max Klesmit, Wofford

Morgan Safford, Wofford

Notes

– UNCG’s Isaiah Miller is the first player to win multiple player of the year honors from the coaches since Davidson’s De’Mon Brooks in 2011-12 and 2013-14. Miller is the first to win them consecutively from the coaches since Davidson’s Stephen Curry in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

– Miller’s back-to-back selections as the media’s Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year follow Wofford’s Fletcher Magee consecutive selections in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

– Miller is the second player to be named the defensive player three years in a row, as Chattanooga’s Justin Tuoyo earned the honor in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

– Miller’s former teammate James Dickey was the 2017-18 defensive player of the year, giving the Spartans four straight awards. Chattanooga won the four before that run, as Z. Mason won the 2013-14 award before Tuoyo’s three straight.

– Miller is the first player to sweep the player of the year and defensive player of the year awards in consecutive seasons.

– The season, Miller became just the second player in league history to surpass 300 steals for his career. He enters postseason play second in league history with 307, second only to SoCon Hall of Famer Keith “Mister” Jennings of ETSU, who had 334 in his career.

– He is second in the SoCon in scoring at 18.9 points per game and leads the league with 2.6 steals per game.

– Miller is UNCG’s first player to be named the player of the year twice.

– The coaches and media both placed Miller, The Citadel’s Hayden Brown, ETSU’s Ledarrius Brewer and Wofford’s Storm Murphy on their all-conference first teams.

– Miller has earned first-team honors in three consecutive seasons.

– The Citadel’s Brown leads the league in both scoring (19.0 points per game) and rebounding (10.5 per game). Should he maintain those leads, he’ll become the first player to lead the league in both categories since Aron Stewart in 1972-73.

– ETSU’s Monsanto is the top-scoring freshman and leading freshman rebounder in the league at 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He has started 18 of the Bucs’ 23 games.

– Monsanto is ETSU’s first coaches’ freshman of the year since Bo Hodges in 2017-18 and the first media selection since Tim Smith in 2002-03.

– Earl has led VMI to 12-11 overall record and a 7-7 SoCon mark. The Keydets are assured of at least a .500 overall record and their seven wins are their most league wins since 2014-15. VMI enters the SoCon tournament as the No. 6 seed, earning a first-round bye for the first time since rejoining the league in 2014-15.

– Earl becomes VMI’s first SoCon Coach of the Year since the coaches honored Bart Bellairs in 1994-95. The last time the media selected a VMI coach was in 1984-85, when Marty Fletcher was recognized.

– All 10 league squads had at least one all-conference or all-freshman selection.

– The coaches’ and media’s all-freshman teams shared four common players.

