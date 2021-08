Kevin Kelley had an ultra-successful run at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas, guiding his team to nine state championships and 216 wins in his 18 seasons as head coach, and in May was named to guide Presbyterian’s program.

He visited Your Carolina Tuesday morning to talk about his unique, analytically-based approach to the game, which includes rarely, if ever, punting and throwing the ball on about 85 per cent of snaps.