New SoCon Commissioner Jim Schaus Introduced

New Southern Conference commissioner Jim Schaus was formally introduced at a Wednesday news conference.

Schaus says he’ll implement a five-year plan to grow the league.  It will include, among other things, expansion of TV exposure, Schaus said.

He also discussed reviewing the potential for league expansion. The SoCon currently includes 10 schools, nine of which play football.

It’s the first conference commissioner job for Schaus, whose experience in college athletics includes 20 years as an administrator, including the past 11 years as athletic director at Ohio and prior to that guiding Wichita State’s program.

