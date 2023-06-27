GREENSBORO, N.C. – The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and ATEC announced the 2023 Regional Coaches of the Year in all collegiate and high school divisions on Tuesday afternoon and North Greenville head coach Landon Powell earned the Division II Southeast Region Coach of the Year honor.

Powell, in his ninth season with the Crusaders, led North Greenville to back-to-back NCAA Division II World Series appearances after claiming the Southeast Region title for the second straight season. The Crusaders, who finished the season ranked No. 4, also won the Conference Carolinas regular season.

The ABCA/ATEC Regional and National Coaches of the Year are selected by members of the ABCA All-America & Coach of the Year committees in all nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division and high school.