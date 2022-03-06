ASHEVILLE, N.C. (SoCon) – No. seed 1 Chattanooga’s offense was firing on all cylinders as it defeated No. 4 Wofford, 79-56, on Sunday in the semifinals of the 2022 Ingles Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville.

The Mocs advance to the Southern Conference tournament championship game for the first time since winning the title in 2016.

Chattanooga led from start to finish but did have to fend off some strong showings from the Terriers in the first half. In the first 13:18 of play, Wofford kept Chattanooga within seven points, keeping the Mocs from really gaining momentum. Then, a layup from David Jean-Baptiste sparked an 8-0 spurt for Chattanooga that increased its lead to 29-17 with 4:16 left in the half. After a Wofford free throw, the Mocs outscored the Terriers 9-1 to close out the half and hold a 38-20 advantage at halftime.

After trading baskets for the first few minutes of the second half, Chattanooga used an 8-3 run lasting 2:02 to extend its lead to 53-30 with 13:24 remaining in the game. While trading baskets once again, the Terriers connected on three consecutive treys and added a pair of baskets to move the score to 62-43. Another run, this time seeing the Mocs outscore the Terriers 10-3, increased Chattanooga’s advantage to 72-46 with 5:09 left on the clock. The Terriers outscored the Mocs 10-7 in the final minutes to bring the score to 79-56.

Malachi Smith notched 25 points and 11 rebounds, recording his third double-double of the season, to lead the Mocs. Darius Banks tallied 17 points, Jean-Baptiste added 14 and Silvio De Sousa contributed 12 points to round out the double-digit efforts for Chattanooga.

B.J. Mack led Wofford with 20 points and 10 rebounds for his six double-double of the season, while also grabbing a career-high-tying two steals. Morgan Safford added 14 points and Max Klesmit tallied 11 points, recording double-digit outings for the Terriers.

The Mocs will face either No. 2 Furman or No. 3 Samford in the championship game on Monday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

RECORDS: No. 1 Chattanooga 26-7 | No. 4 Wofford 19-13

3 STATS TO KNOW

– Chattanooga shot a blistering 58.3 percent from the field, a season-high for the Mocs.

– The Terriers connected on 45.8 percent of their shots from the field, bolstered by a 54.0 percent performance in the second half.

– The Mocs outrebounded the Terriers 32-20, including a 17-9 margin in the first half.

2022 Ingles Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Championship

Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville, Asheville, N.C.

Friday, March 4 (ESPN+)

Game 1 – (9) The Citadel 84, (8) ETSU 76

Game 2 – (7) Mercer 81, (10) Western Carolina 53



Saturday, March 5 (ESPN+/Nexstar)

Game 3 – (1) Chattanooga 71, (9) The Citadel 66

Game 4 – (4) Wofford 68, (5) VMI 66

Game 5 – (2) Furman 80, vs. (7) Mercer 66

Game 6 – (3) Samford 66, vs. (6) UNCG 64



Sunday, March 6 (ESPNU)

Game 7 – (1) Chattanooga 79, (4) Wofford 56

Game 8 – (2) Furman vs. (3) Samford, 6:30 p.m.



Monday, March 7 (ESPN)

Game 9 – (1) Chattanooga vs. TBD, 7 p.m.