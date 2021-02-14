No. 1 South Carolina gets 19 from Henderson to top LSU 66-59

South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) drives to the hoop against LSU guard Karli Seay (23) and Khayla Pointer (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Destanni Henderson had 19 points and Aliyah Boston added 12 points and 13 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina beat LSU 66-59.

It was the 31st straight victory over Southeastern Conference teams for the Gamecocks. They last lost to a league opponent in the 2019 SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Zia Cooke had 13 points and Boston notched her 10th double-double this season and 23rd of her career. The 6-foot-5 Boston also had six blocks as the Gamecocks won their 12th straight game over LSU.

Jailin Cherry had a career-high 19 points to lead the Tigers.