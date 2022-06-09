Pat Montieth’s third inning grand slam broke open the game and North Greenville rolled from there to an 8-5 win over West Chester(PA) Thursday evening at the NCAA Division II World Series.

With the win, the Crusaders (53-10) advance to the championship round without a loss in their first series appearance.

North Greenville faces Friday’s noon game winner between Point Loma(CA) and Rollins(FL) for the national title Friday at 7pm.

The Crusaders will have two chances to get one win to claim a first D-2 national title. If they lose Friday night, they would play again Saturday.