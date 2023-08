North Greenville returns several key players from a team that went 4-7, 3-5 in 2022.

Among them, quarterback Dylan Ramirez (Broome HS), who threw for over 2,000 yards and had 16 touchdown passes to go with six interceptions.

Wide receiver Dre Williams missed his freshman season but the former Greer High standout, who rushed for over 2,000 yards as a senior with the Yellow Jackets, is also expected to make an impact.