SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford College football team completed camp on an uncharacteristically cool Saturday afternoon with a short situational walk-though at Gibbs Stadium. The Terriers worked primarily on specials teams during the thirty minutes on the field.

“You never make all the progress that you want during camp but I feel we are in a good spot,” said head coach Josh Conklin. “I think we have built a really strong foundation for us to move forward, but we have to get better as the season goes on. We are going to challenge them every week to get better so we can go where we want to go. The foundation has been laid and they are a good group. They have a strong vision of what they want. They have worked hard during camp and now we turn the page to South Carolina State.”