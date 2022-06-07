Cary, NC(WSPA)–North Greenville scored four times in the second and had a five-run fourth inning to build a 10-0 lead in cruising to an 18-3 win over Angelo St.(TX) Tuesday night in an NCAA Division II World Series winners bracket game. The 18 runs are an NCAA Division II National Championship record as is the 15-run margin of victory.

The Crusaders second victory in as many outings means they don’t play again until Thursday.

Ethan Stringer’s solo home run in the first inning, his seventh of the season, got the Crusaders on the board.

Catcher Cambell Conard’s first home run of the season in the fourth came with a man on base and extended the North Greenville lead to 4-0. Gehrig Octavio added an RBI double to make the score 5-0.

In the fourth, with NGU ahead 6-0, John Michael Faile plated two of his three runs batted in with a two-run single to center. Josh Senter followed with a two-run single to left.

Pat Montieth’s two-run homer in the seventh, his 13th of the season, keyed a six-run explosion and North Greenville added two more runs in the ninth.

Starter Noah Takac went five innings and allowed no runs and just one hit in picking-up the win. He and four relievers combined on a two hitter.

North Greenville (52-10) faces the winner of Wednesday elimination game between Angelo St. and West Chester Thursday evening.