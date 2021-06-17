CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – North Greenville’s John Michael Faile has been named the NCAA Division II Most Valuable Player by Perfect Game.
A unanimous first team All-America selection, Faile was also the unanimous NCAA Division II Southeast Region Player of the Year.
The Conference Carolinas Player of the Year and the Conference Carolinas Tournament Most Valuable Player, Faile hit .438 for the Crusaders in 2021 with 23 homers and 78 RBIs. The redshirt sophomore from Boiling Springs, South Carolina also had 11 doubles and a triple on the year, scoring 59 runs while compiling an .899 slugging percentage and .512 on-base percentage. The Southeast Region Player of the Year had 78 hits on the season.
In the final Perfect Game national rankings, Mount Olive was tabbed ninth, while North Greenville was 10th.
North Greenville’s Faile named Division II MVP
