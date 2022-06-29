GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSPA) – North Greenville’s Landon Powell was named the 2022 Division II Baseball Coach of the Year after leading the Crusaders to the program’s first World Series Championship.

The American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC announced the national honor Wednesday.

Powell, in his eighth season at the helm, helped lead the Crusaders to a 41-8 regular-season record and a number one national ranking. North Greenville won the Conference Carolinas championship before going on to secure the Southeast Region title and eventually the World Series.

They finished the season 54-10.

Powell was also named the Southeast Region Coach of the Year and is the second baseball coach in the conference’s history to win the national Coach of the Year award.