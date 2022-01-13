Notre Dame throttles Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Dane Goodwin had 21 points and seven rebounds, freshman Blake Wesley scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Notre Dame won its sixth straight game, 72-56 over Clemson. Notre Dame made its first six shots of the game, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Nate Laszewski and Goodwin, for a 15-6 lead. The Irish missed their seventh shot, but Goodwin grabbed the offensive rebound and put it back for an 11-point lead. Notre Dame held at least a 14-point advantage in the second half and led by as many as 23 to easily top Clemson’s previous season high of an 11-point deficit.

