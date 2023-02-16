CLINTON, S.C. –The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-23, Big South: 1-14) lost to the High Point Panthers (12-15, Big South: 4-11), 71-69, at the Templeton Center on Wednesday night for their 14th consecutive loss.

Owen McCormack led the Blue Hose with 15 points. Kobe Stewart recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Quadir Pettaway scored 12 points off the bench.

HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST HALF – For the majority of the half the two teams took turns leading with several ties. With the game tied at 23 with four minutes left in the half, the Blue Hose closed the half on a 13-4 run taking a 36-27 halftime lead after Stewart scored on a fast break layup with one second on the clock. Marquis Barnett, Stewart, and Pettaway scored during the Blue Hose’s scoring run to end the half.

SECOND HALF – McCormack started the second half scoring with a three from the wing with just 10 seconds gone in the half. With 17:41 on the clock, Barnett scored inside, pushing the Presbyterian’s lead to 42-29. The Blue Hose maintained a lead of 9-12 points for the next five minutes until two consecutive baskets from High Point cut Presbyterian’s advantage to 47-42 with 12:21 on the clock. A layup from Trevon Reddish-Rhone pushed the Blue Hose back in front, 49-42. High Point answered with four straight points cutting PC’s lead to three points. McCormack scored four straight points giving the Blue Hose a 55-48 lead. High Point again scored four straight points cutting PC’s lead back to three points. With 7:13 on the clock after two free throws from Jalen Forrest the Blue Hose led 60-53. High Point scored nine of the next 12 points cutting Presbyterian’s lead to one, 63-62, with 4:36 left on the clock. McCormack drained a three from the corner giving Presbyterian a four-point lead. With just over one minute left in the game, Presbyterian led High Point, 69-63. The Panthers scored the final eight points of the game to close out the win.

NOTES

· Stewart’s double-double is the fourth double-double by a Blue Hose player this season.

· Stewart’s 15 rebounds are the most rebounds by a Blue Hose player since Ben Drake grabbed 16 rebounds against Gardner-Webb on January 4, 2020.

· Pettaway’s 12 points was a season-high and it marked his second double-figure scoring game of the season.

· Presbyterian’s bench outscored High Point’s bench, 28-9.

NEXT GAME

Presbyterian travels to North Carolina to play Campbell this Saturday, February 18 at 2 p.m.