CLINTON, S.C. – Kobe Stewart was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field while scoring a career-high 22 points, however, the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-13, Big South: 1-4) fell to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-9, Big South: 3-2), 79-78, in overtime at the Templeton Center.

Jalen Forrest scored 20 points while Crosby James added 15 points to the Blue Hose’s offensive attack.

HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST HALF – Gardner-Webb scored eight of the game’s first 11 points. Then, the Blue Hose behind the scoring of Forrest, James, and Terrell Ard, Jr. scored eight straight points taking an 11-8 lead six minutes into the game. Gardner-Webb would tie the score at 11. A layup by Owen McCormack pushed the Blue Hose back in front. The Runnin’ Bulldogs scored six straight points taking a 17-13 lead at the 10:38 mark. PC scored nine of the next 14 points taking a 22-20 lead after a three by Stewart at the 7:39 mark. The lead exchanged hands a few times over the next three minutes. Forrest knocked down a shot in the paint giving the Blue Hose the first-half lead for good with 5:43 on the clock. Presbyterian led 35-30 at the half.

SECOND HALF – Gardner-Webb scored seven of the first nine points of the half tying the score at 37 four minutes gone on the clock. Stewart knocked down a three from the wing pushing the Blue Hose back in front, 40-37, at the 14:21 mark. PC would take an eight-point lead three times over the next eight minutes. With Presbyterian leading 57-49 with 6:56 on the clock, Gardner-Webb scored eight of the next nine minutes cutting Presbyterian’s lead to 58-57 with five minutes left in regulation. McCormack scored inside, pushing the Blue Hose back in front by three points. Gardner-Webb scored, cutting the Blue Hose’s lead back to one point. With three and a half minutes left in the game, with Presbyterian clinging to a one-point lead, the Blue Hose scored five of the next six points taking a 67-62 lead when Forrest connected on a jump shot with 1:59 on the clock. Gardner-Webb scored the final five points of the half to send the game into overtime.

OVERTIME – Presbyterian’s Marquis Barnett scored the first two points of the period. Gardner-Webb tied the score at 69 after two free throws. Forrest put the Blue Hose back in front by two points with a jumper in the lane with 3:35 on the clock. Gardner-Webb made one free throw cutting PC’s lead in half. McCormack knocked down two free throws giving the Blue Hose a 73-70 lead at the three-minute mark. Gardner-Webb connected on two straight threes taking the lead for good with 2:24 on the clock.

NOTES

· Stewart recorded his first career 20-point scoring game with his career-high 22 points.

· Stewart was a perfect 7-for-7 from the field and 4-for-4 from beyond the three-point arc.

· Forrest recorded his first career 20-point scoring game with his 20-point performance. Forrest shot 7-for-13 from the field.

· James tallied his 10th double-figure scoring game of the season with his 15 points. James dished out a season-high-tying four assists.

· Barnett collected a season-high-tying five assists.

NEXT GAME

The Blue Hose begin a two-game road swing in North Carolina against High Point this Saturday, January 14 at 7 p.m.