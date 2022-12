CLINTON, S.C. – Jalen Forrest scored 15 points to help Presbyterian defeat Allen 90-70. Forrest added three steals for the Blue Hose (4-9).

Kobe Stewart scored 12 points, making 6 of 8 from the field. Houston Jones scored 11.

The YellowJackets were led by Anthony Baker Jr. and Mike Best with 14 points each.

