PC scores a bunch, gives up more

DAYTON, OHIO – The Presbyterian College football team was unable to overcome a 28-point second quarter from Dayton as the hosts picked up a 63-43 victory in both teams league opener on Saturday afternoon at Welcome Stadium.



Final Score: Dayton 63, Presbyterian 43

Location: Welcome Stadium (Dayton, Ohio)

Records: Presbyterian (2-2, 0-1) | Dayton (2-1, 1-0)

COACH KELLEY THOUGHTS

“We came out like gangbusters this afternoon as we were firing on all cylinders,” commented Kelley. “We then had one mishap with a play down by the goal line and the Flyers seized the momentum and we couldn’t get out of it.” “I need to have some plays that can help us stop that momentum when they gained the momentum on their side,” added Kelley. I was proud of how we kept fighting down the stretch in the second half.”

OPENING KICK

– Delvecchio Powell recorded his first multi-touchdown game of his Blue Hose career on Saturday afternoon. It was the first multi-touchdown rushing game for a PC rusher since April 17, 2021, by Jarius Jeter . Powell totaled a career-high 131 rushing yards.

– Jalyn Witcher totaled his second 100+ yard receiving performance of the season with his 11 catches for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Witcher totaled a career-high in catches on Saturday with 11 grabs.

– Matthew Rivera connected on a 73-yard receiving score to help propel him to his third game of 100+ yards this season. Rivera finished the day with 117 yards and a score.

– Six receivers have totaled at least 100+ yards receiving in a game this season led by Rivera with three games of 100+ yards and Witcher has had a pair this season.

– It’s the second time this season that Rivera and Witcher each totaled 100+ receiving yards as they did the same during PC’s season opener against St. Andrews.

– Quarterback Ren Hefley totaled 440 passing yards to go along with three passing scores and one rushing score.

– Saturday’s contest marked the first time the Blue Hose competed as full members of the Pioneer Football League after playing an abbreviated schedule during the spring campaign.

– Alex Herriott and Jayden Martin paced the defense with nine tackles apiece including five solo stops for both PC defenders. Evan Murphy added a pair of tackles for loss for the PC defense.

– Martin added three pass breakups as well in the setback Saturday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

– PC got on the board first with a 15-yard rushing score from Hefley and the Blue Hose quarterback connected with Jalyn Witcher for the two-pointer.

– The Blue Hose extended the lead with a 66-yard reception to Witcher in the final minute of the first quarter to make it 16-0.

– Following an onside kick, Powell had a quick strike of 56 yards to the house and a 23-0 lead.

– Dayton got on the board with a 32-yard score to make it 23-7 after one quarter. The Flyers added a safety in the opening drive of the second to make it 23-9.

– Dayton tacked on a 28-yard field goal as the Flyers cut it to a 23-12.

– The hosts climbed a little closer with an eight-yard touchdown to cut it to 23-20 after the two-point conversion. The Flyers added a safety to make it 23-22.

– Dayton grabbed the lead with 2:50 to go in the first half on a five-yard touchdown rushing score to give the hosts a 28-23 advantage. The hosts capped the opening half with an eight-yard rushing score to take the 12 point lead (35-23) to the break.

– The Flyers got on the board first in the second half with a 10-yard rushing score to push the lead to 49-23.

– Powell helped cut into the Flyer lead with a 13-yard rushing score to make it 49-30 late in the third.

– The hosts quickly responded with a pair of scores to push the lead out to 63-30.

– Following a 57-yard rush from Powell to get PC in the red zone it was a quick pass to Witcher to make it 63-37.

– PC had another quick strike as Hefley and Rivera connected on a 73-yard touchdown with 8:27 to play in the fourth but the Flyers held on in the end for PFL victory.

UP NEXT

– PC is off next weekend before returning home to Bailey Memorial Stadium for the Blue Hose PFL home opener against Morehead State with a kick set for 1 p.m. in Clinton.

