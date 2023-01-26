ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Drew Pember scored a school-record 48 points and UNC Asheville beat Presbyterian 88-80 in overtime.

Pember’s 48 points are the most in a Division I game this season, bettering the 46 Western Illinois’ Trenton Massner on Monday and the 46 of Long Beach State’s Marcus Tsohonis last Saturday.

Pember made 14 of 24 shots overall, 8 of 10 3-pointers and 12 of 13 free throws he also contributed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who extended their winning streak to seven games.

Jalen Forrest finished with 26 points for the Blue Hose, who dropped their eighth straight. Four of the past five losses have been decided by two points or less or in overtime.

