CLINTON, S.C. — Presbyterian College head baseball coach Elton Pollock has been selected as one of four DI head baseball coaches to serve as managers during 2022 13U/14U Team USA Athlete Development Program in Cary, N.C.

Pollock is joined by Erik Bakich (Michigan), Randy Hood (UNC-Wilmington), and Omar Johnson (Jackson State) as team managers in 2022. Additionally, a group of accomplished high school coaches will join them as a team assistants and pitching coaches.

The program which will now welcome 72 athletes to the USA Baseball National Training Complex for the first time, will feature advanced on-field skills development with positional and team-fundamental drills, along with ongoing evaluation by the coaching staff. The participants will be split across four teams and compete head-to-head in a series of games.

Additionally, the athletes will participate in off-field educational seminars while gaining additional exposure to professional scouts and college recruiters.

“We are very excited about the caliber of the coaches on this year’s Athlete Development Program staff,” said Ben Kelley, USA Baseball’s Director of Baseball Operations. “The Athlete Development Program continues to be a tremendous opportunity for young players to learn and grow on and off the field at a pivotal time in their development. We have assembled a group of well-respected coaches from various levels of baseball and, under their guidance, we anticipate hosting a great event this summer for seventy-two of the best young baseball players in the United States.”

Pollock recently finished his 18th season as the leader of the Blue Hose baseball team, Pollock has amassed nearly 400 wins at his alma mater since taking over in 2005. In 2021, he guided PC to a pair of program firsts as it claimed the Big South Tournament title and earned a bid to the NCAA Championship.

A former two-sport standout at Presbyterian College from 1992-1995, Pollock was a three-year letter winner with the football team and a four-year letter winner with the baseball team. Pollock set numerous records with the baseball team and remains in the top five in many career offensive categories, including home runs (34), slugging percentage (.616), triples (11), runs scored (169), and total bases (382).

Following his graduation, Pollock was drafted in the 15th round of the 1995 Major League Baseball Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, spending three years in their minor league system.

COORDINATORS

Field Coordinator: Jim Koerner – USA Baseball

Pitching Coordinator: Scott Foxhall – Mississippi State University

Hitting Coordinator: Troy Tulowitzki – University of Texas

TEAM LIGHT BLUE

Manager: Omar Johnson – Jackson State University

Pitching Coach: Brad Hall – Orange Lutheran (Calif.) High School

Assistant Coach: Bryan Madsen – St. Joseph (Calif.) High School

TEAM NAVY

Manager: Erik Bakich – University of Michigan

Pitching Coach: Larry Vucan – Southlake Carroll (Texas) High School

Assistant Coach: Tyler Rost – Duke University

TEAM RED

Manager: Elton Pollock – Presbyterian College

– Presbyterian College Pitching Coach: Eric Borba – Orange Lutheran (Calif.) High School

Assistant Coach: Jim Maciejewski – Mauldin (S.C.) High School

TEAM WHITE