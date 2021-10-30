Piccirilli has 3 TD passes, Stetson 10 sacks, rout Blue Hose

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Alex Piccirilli threw for three touchdowns and Stetson defeated Presbyterian 62-14 for the Hatters’ first Pioneer Football League win of the season.

The Hatters set a program record with 10 sacks and tied another with four interceptions, including a 28-yard pick-6 by Alex Villas for a 28-0 halftime lead. Rassie Littlejohn had two interceptions. The Blue Hose have been intercepted 22 times this season.

Three Stetson touchdowns came on short fields of 30 yards or less after the Blue Hose turned the ball over on downs. Piccirilli was 20-of-32 passing for 217 yards and also ran for a score.

Presbyterian will take on Valparaiso at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 6.