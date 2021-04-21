Presbyterian College confirms football coaching change

Following a Tuesday report by LaurensCountySports.com that Presbyterian College head football coach Tommy Spangler was dismissed, the school confirmed the news today with this media release:

CLINTON, S.C. – Tommy Spangler will not be returning as head coach at Presbyterian College, Athletic Director Rob Acunto announced Wednesday. Due to policies and procedures in place to protect employee confidentiality, it was not possible to release this announcement earlier.

This is a confidential personnel matter, made after due consideration, that a change in leadership in the football program was in the best interest of PC and its student-athletes.

We have begun a national search for our next coach. To ensure efficiency and integrity of the search process, our next comments will be made when we announce the hire of a new head coach,” Acunto said. “We look forward to beginning a new chapter as the team enters the fall 2021 season as an official member of the Pioneer Football League.”

Spangler was in his second stint as PC head coach and guided the team to its first winning season since 2014 with a 4-3 record this spring.

He oversaw the transition to non-scholarship football that the school announced in 2017 as it’s moved from competing in the Big South in football to the Pioneer League.