Presbyterian College introduces new head football coach Kevin Kelley

Kevin Kelley is introduced as the 16th head football coach in Presbyterian College history on May 7, 2021 (WSPA)

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Presbyterian College Football program held a press conference Friday, May 7 to introduce its newest head coach, Kevin Kelley.

Kelley comes to the Blue Hose after coaching at Pulaski Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas for the past 18 seasons. There, he led the program to nine state championships, including six in the past eight years.

Kelley is best known for his aggressive, analytical approach to the game as he rarely punts and often utilizes the onside kick. He intends to bring that style to Presbyterian.

Kelley is now the 16th head coach in program history.