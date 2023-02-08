FARMVILLE, Va. –The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-21, Big South: 1-12) suffered a road setback at the Longwood Lancers (17-9, Big South: 9-4), 66-46, on Wednesday evening.

Owen McCormack led the Blue Hose with 10 points with all the points coming in the second half. McCormack also grabbed six rebounds. Terrell Ard, Jr. and Kobe Stewart tallied eight points apiece.

HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST HALF – Presbyterian’s Marquis Barnett began the game with a three-point play for the game’s first three points. Then, Longwood went on a 12-0 run over the next four minutes taking control of the half. With Longwood leading 12-3 at the 15:29 mark, the Blue Hose scored six of the next seven points cutting Longwood’s lead to 13-7 when Stewart converted on a layup at the 13:59 mark. The Lancers scored 16 of the next 18 points taking a 29-9 lead with nine minutes left in the half. The Blue Hose cut Longwood’s lead to 16 points after a jumper in the lane by Trevon Reddish-Rhone with 5:25 on the clock. However, that would be as close as the Blue Hose would get to the Lancers the rest of the half as Longwood took a 38-20 lead into the locker room.

SECOND HALF – The Blue Hose would cut Longwood’s lead to 51-38 with 8:47 on the clock when Jalen Forrest knocked down a three from the wing. PC would get within 13 points on two other times but that would be as close as the Blue Hose would get to Longwood the rest of the game.

NOTES

· McCormack’s 10 points marked his ninth double-digit scoring game of the season and the 30th of his career.

· Presbyterian scored 30 points in the paint.



NEXT GAME

Presbyterian returns home for two straight games. The Blue Hose play UNC Asheville this Saturday, February 11 at 2 p.m.