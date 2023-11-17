JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Jamahri Harvey scored 21 points as Presbyterian beat North Florida 81-69 on Thursday night.

Harvey also added eight rebounds for the Blue Hose (4-0). Samage Teel scored 18 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and added six rebounds. Trevon Reddish was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Ospreys (2-2) were led by Jah Nze, who recorded 17 points and two steals. Dorian James added 14 points and six rebounds for North Florida. In addition, Ametri Moss had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

