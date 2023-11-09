CLINTON, S.C. – Behind four double-figure scorers led by Samage Teel’s 22 points, the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) cruised past the CIU Rams, 100-58, in their home opener at the Templeton Center on Thursday night.

Teel scored 14 of his game-high 22 points in the first half. Marquis Barnett scored 16 points with 12 of those points coming in the second half. Carl Parrish recorded his first career double-figure scoring game with 15 points on five three-point field goals off the bench. Trevon Reddish-Rhone added 10 points to the Blue Hose’s efforts.

Presbyterian finished the game with 50 points in the paint and 42 bench points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST HALF – CIU scored seven of the first 11 points over the first four minutes of the game to take an early lead. PC behind the scoring of Kobe Stewart, Jonah Pierce and Kory Mincy scored five straight points to take a 9-7 lead after a Mincy layup with 12:44 on the clock. CIU answered with five straight points regaining the lead. The Rams would push their lead to 20-12 with just over seven minutes left on the clock. The Blue Hose would cut the CIU’s lead to one point two times over the next two and a half minutes. With CIU leading 30-28, with just under four minutes on the clock, the Blue Hose behind the scoring of Teel, Pierce, Barnett and Stewart would close the half on a 14-0 scoring run to take a 41-30 halftime lead.

SECOND HALF – Over the first four minutes of the half, the Rams would cut PC’s lead to seven points but that would be a close as they would get to the Blue Hose. At the 13:45 mark, Tell scored on a fast break layup giving the Blue Hose a double-digit lead, 53-42. CIU was never able to get PC’s lead back into single digits. The Teel basket would start a 12-0 PC run pushing the lead to 63-42. With 2:02 on the clock, Parrish connected on a three giving the Blue Hose their 100th point as well as their largest lead, 100-51. Presbyterian improved to 2-0 on the season with a 100-58 victory.

NOTES

Ten Presbyterian players scored at least four points in the game.

Presbyterian’s defense held CIU to 36.8 percent (21-for-57) shooting from the field and 20 percent (4-for-20) shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Presbyterian finished the game with a 40-30 advantage in rebounding. For the first time this season, the Blue Hose grabbed double-digit offensive rebounds with 10 offensive boards.

Another strong shooting night for the Blue Hose who finished the game shooting 55.4 percent (36-for-65) from the field including 62.9 percent in the second half.



NEXT GAME

Presbyterian concludes their two-game homestand with a Monday night matchup against The Citadel at 7 p.m. in the Templeton Center.